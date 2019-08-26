Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies say they have given out citations after an apparent rooster fight was broken up on the outskirts of Stockton over the weekend.
The scene was along the 8800 block of N. Highway 88. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies say, as they showed up in the area, several vehicles took off.
Several dead and injured roosters were found at the scene, deputies say.
Citations were given out, but the case has also been forwarded to the district attorney’s office.
