TURLOCK (CBS13) — Police in Turlock are looking for a man who was reportedly shooting a weapon into the air outside a business Sunday morning.
The police department said they received calls of the shooting on the 100 block of West Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
No one was injured in the incident, but witnesses told police the male suspect was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and ran from the scene before police arrived.
No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Officer Allen Samano at (209) 668-1200. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636, you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, if you wish to remain anonymous.
