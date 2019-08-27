  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a car went flying off the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento early Tuesday morning, killing two people.

California Highway Patrol says guests staying at a nearby hotel heard the crash just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers say the car may have been speeding in the northbound direction on the freeway when it left the roadway.

“As they approached the Watt Avenue off-ramp, they threaded the needle in between [the] guard rail and off-ramp sign and didn’t hit anything till they left the roadway, hit several trees,” said Ofc. Reuben Franklin with CHP. “Due to speed, [they] cleared a large ravine [and] landed on the other side.”

Officers say the two men in the car appear to have been in their 30s. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP is investigating exactly what caused this crash.

