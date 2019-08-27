  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Children, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding two Sacramento County children who are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother.

The children – 6-year-old Cheriya Dizon and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans – were taken from Fite Elementary School on Monday.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the children are believed to have been taken by their mother Reychel Dizon, who does not have custody of them.

Reychel Dizon is currently homeless, authorities say. The sheriff’s office considers the missing children at-risk due to their young age.

Anyone who sees the children and Reychel, or knows where they might be, is asked to call the sheriff’s office immediately at (916) 874-5115.

Comments