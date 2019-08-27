ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A student has been taken into custody after a threat posted on social media prompted two Arden Arcade area high schools to go on lockdown early Tuesday afternoon.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting threat was posted online, prompting them to place both Jesuit and Rio Americano high schools on lockdown. Exactly where the threat was posted and what was said is not clear.
The lockdowns at all schools were lifted a little after 1:30 p.m.
A juvenile who attends a school in Elk Grove has been taken into custody in connection to the incident, the sheriff’s office says. No other suspects are believed to be outstanding.
El Camino Fundamental High School and Del Dayo Elementary School also went on precautionary shelter-in-place due to the incident, according to the San Juan Unified School District.
