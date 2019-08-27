  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis News, Interstate 80

3:40 p.m. update: The roadway has been cleared and re-opened.

DAVIS (CBS13) – A crash has traffic backing up and an on-ramp blocked on eastbound Interstate 80 in Davis Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is at Mace Boulevard.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. and at least three vehicles were involved. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, however.

As a result, traffic through Davis on eastbound I-80 is congested.

Crews are busy cleaning up the crash, but expect residual backups even after the road is cleared.

Comments