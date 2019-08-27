Comments
3:40 p.m. update: The roadway has been cleared and re-opened.
ALL CLEAR at 3:32. https://t.co/uSi6LhXHSx
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 27, 2019
DAVIS (CBS13) – A crash has traffic backing up and an on-ramp blocked on eastbound Interstate 80 in Davis Tuesday afternoon.
The scene is at Mace Boulevard.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. and at least three vehicles were involved. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, however.
As a result, traffic through Davis on eastbound I-80 is congested.
Crews are busy cleaning up the crash, but expect residual backups even after the road is cleared.
