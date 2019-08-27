  • CBS13On Air

LOOMIS (CBS13)

LOOMIS (CBS13) — The latest on the shooting on Thornwood Drive in Loomis:

8 p.m. 

Deputies say a man and a woman were shot on Thornwood Drive Tuesday. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The man was shot in the abdomen and the woman was shot in the arm.

The sheriff’s office said the woman called 911 to report she was shot in the arm.

A total of two shots were fired, according to deputies.

6:45 p.m.

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting on Thornwood Drive in Loomis.

The sheriff’s office said the scene is stabilized at this time and the shooter is not outstanding.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said there are injuries, but they did not know the extent of the injuries at this time.

Deputies asked the public to stay out of the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

