



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local grocery store is teaming up with law enforcement to address safety concerns in their neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Raley’s celebrated the opening of a police post inside their Folsom Boulevard store. When people started complaining about crime and blight, the businesses in this shopping center took it to heart.

Raley’s stepped up and offered a space in their store to police officers on patrol.

“Being out here creates a stronger presence in our community,” Marnette Dicero, the store’s team leader, said. “We had some safety concerns in our complex here.”

The space was formerly a storage closet, but when the store did a remodel, management decided to create a safe space for police officers.

“It gives them a place to meet community members, write their reports, take their breaks,” Dicero said.

In the past, Sacramento police officers have had to return to their office away from their beat or take breaks in their car, which at times may be unsafe.

“When you are inside your patrol car, you are still on alert, looking out for what’s behind you, what’s in front of you and what’s coming up to you, so once you’re inside of the building, it’s a controlled environment,” said officer Alexis Grove.

Sacramento police officers celebrated the grand opening of the space Tuesday with rave reviews.

“When the community reaches out to us and offers us a service it’s something we’re proud to partake in and join with that partnership,” Grove said.

Vice Mayor Eric Guerra helped coordinate the effort. He said this post could serve as a model for other council districts.

“Having an officer there gives a lot of peace of mind. It’s also more eyes on the street and what we’ve known for crime prevention, the more eyes on the street both with officers and community feeling comfortable, it changes the mood,” Guerra said.