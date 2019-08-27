  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday.

The Red Flag warning is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, affecting areas in the high country. If thunderstorms form on Wednesday, lightning accompanied by little to no rainfall could result in fire starts, the NWS said.

(credit: National Weather Service)

As a precaution, if you live in these areas, make sure to take shelter if you hear thunder or see lightning. Call 911 if you see smoke, and always have an emergency plan in case of a fire.

