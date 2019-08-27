  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the sanitation worker killed in an accident in Riverbank on Monday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says the climbed up on the side of a garbage truck and was leaning over when the hydraulic arm closed in on him. It’s unclear how long he was trapped before first responders could arrive.

Tuesday, the coroner’s office identified the worker as 30-year-old Modesto resident Ismael Martinez-Huertas.

His exact cause of death was not released.

Because the incident is considered an industrial accident, the sheriff’s department says Cal/OSHA is taking over the investigation.

The company Martinez-Huertas worked for, Gilton Solid Waste Management, has not returned calls for comment about the incident.

