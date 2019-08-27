MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the sanitation worker killed in an accident in Riverbank on Monday.
#Breaking: The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has ID’d the sanitation worker killed in a tragic accident in #Riverbank on Monday as 30 y.o. Ismael Martinez-Huertas of #Modesto. @StanSheriff says he climbed up on the side of the truck when the hydraulic arm closed in on him.
— Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) August 27, 2019
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says the climbed up on the side of a garbage truck and was leaning over when the hydraulic arm closed in on him. It’s unclear how long he was trapped before first responders could arrive.
Tuesday, the coroner’s office identified the worker as 30-year-old Modesto resident Ismael Martinez-Huertas.
Families in the #Riverbank neighborhood where Gilton Sanitation worker Ismael Martinez-Huertas was killed placed blue hearts and messages for him on their garbage bins. They tell me they want his family, friends & coworkers to know what a kind person and hard worker he was. pic.twitter.com/99gqDdoR2H
— Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) August 27, 2019
His exact cause of death was not released.
Because the incident is considered an industrial accident, the sheriff’s department says Cal/OSHA is taking over the investigation.
The company Martinez-Huertas worked for, Gilton Solid Waste Management, has not returned calls for comment about the incident.
