San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Stockton Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened just after 7 a.m. along the 2600 block of Florida Avenue.

Deputies say they were called to the scene to investigate a report of a man with a gun. The man then pointed the gun at the deputies once they arrived, the sheriff’s office says, prompting the deputies to open fire.

The suspect was hit; no deputies were hurt, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says, and was later pronounced dead.

Exactly how many shots were fired is unclear.

Keep checking back for updates.

