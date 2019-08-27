LODI (CBS13) — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening.
The police department said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Pleasant Avenue around7:45 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired and at least one victim hit.
Officers found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital and remains in serious but stable condition.
According to police, the victim was in an argument with the suspect prior to the shooting. Police said the official motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Investigators have identified 34-year-old Juan Contreras-Ramirez as the suspect. Police are searching for Contreras-Ramirez and say he may be driving a gray-colored Kia Sorento, CA license plate #8CAG769.
He is wanted for attempted homicide and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting are asked to call 209-333-6728.
You must log in to post a comment.