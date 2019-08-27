  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police arrested two suspects Monday for a burglary and vehicle theft last week.

Officers said 40-year-old Misty Valker and 37-year-old Eric Conn were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. Valker and Conn are suspected of burglarizing a hotel in the 100 block of W. Fremont Street and stealing a vehicle.

Police said a Stockton Crime Stoppers tip helped lead detectives to the arrest.

