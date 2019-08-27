Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in the area of Center Street and Anderson Street.
Police were called to the area on reports of a man down around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. They found the man with trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives took over the investigation. So far, they have not released a motive or any suspect information.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
You must log in to post a comment.