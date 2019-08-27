Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a reported stabbing that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
Vacaville police said the incident happened in the area of 1100 Farmington Drive. They say the victim, an adult man, is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
Officers do not believe there is any outstanding danger to residents, but asked those in the immediate area to remain in their apartments as officers processed the scene.
If you have any information regarding this case call the 24/7 dispatch line at 207-449-5200.
