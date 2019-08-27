



YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A teacher at Yuba City High School is on administrative leave after reportedly threatening students with corporal punishment.

The alleged threat came after students did not return parent-signed forms.

District leaders say this investigation has been turned over to the Sutter County District Attorney’s office, but that is the protocol for any incident involving a student.

They could not say much about what this threat of “corporal punishment” actually means, but in a letter sent home to parents, the district said some students think the teacher was just trying to be funny.

It’s been a week since this incident happened, and the teacher in question is still on leave.

District Superintendent Doreen Osumi could not release the teacher’s name or much information about this alleged threat calling it a “personnel matter.” Osumi did send a letter home to parents last week saying they are taking the alleged threat seriously.

The letter reads in part, “initial reports describe the incident that at least some students believed was intended as humor.

Regardless of the intent of the teacher any suggestion that a student would be subjected to corporal punishment is completely inappropriate.”

Now some students are coming to the defense of this teacher, saying this is a misunderstanding that was blown out of proportion. Parents said they are not worried about this teacher, and some even said harsher punishment should be okay in school districts.

After learning about the incident last week, district leaders say they immediately contacted the Yuba City Police Department, which is the protocol.

The police department is conducting its own investigation into what happened.