MODESTO (CBS13) — Two suspects are in custody in connection to a smash and grab robbery at Vintage Faire Mall Sunday in Modesto.

The robbery occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. Initially, there were reports of shots fired, but officers determined no shots were fired. The suspects reportedly used a sledgehammer to break glass in a showcase at Valliani Jewelers, causing a loud noise that some mistook at gunshots.

Police said 22-year-old Phelan Parker was taken into custody Tuesday evening during a traffic stop in Stockton. Modesto police then arrested 23-year-old Kyrin McKenzie in Stockton Wednesday. Both are charged with robbery and conspiracy.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Valliani Jewelers.

Investigators are now looking for a third suspect, 28-year-old Wilfredo Robles Jr. for the same charges.

Additionally, police are looking for a fourth subject who entered the mall and ran off with Parker, McKenzie and Robles Jr., and a fifth subject who they believe was a getaway driver.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

