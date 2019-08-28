  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mountain Lion, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion in the same area of a South Sacramento neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Sacramento Police.

Police say the Department of Fish and Wildlife has responded to the area of Elder Creek Raod and Cougar Way after reports came in around 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Comments