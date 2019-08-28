Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion in the same area of a South Sacramento neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Sacramento Police.
Police say the Department of Fish and Wildlife has responded to the area of Elder Creek Raod and Cougar Way after reports came in around 5 p.m.
SPD is on scene at the 7400 block of Elder Creek Road on reports of a sighting of a mountain lion in the area. SPD is assisting Fish & Game and City Animal Control Officers. Please bring in any pets you may have outside. Call SPD if you see a mountain lion in the area. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/bliYTMH3Ap
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 29, 2019
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
You must log in to post a comment.