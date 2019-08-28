LOOMIS (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the shooting that injured a man and a woman Tuesday night in Loomis.
According to the sheriff’s office, 43-year-old John Elmer is being charged with attempted murder, attempted premeditated murder and felony child endangerment in connection to the incident.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Placer County dispatch received a 911 call but said no one was on the line. The dispatcher could hear the caller was in trouble and sent deputies to the house on Thornwood Drive. While still on the line, the dispatcher reportedly heard a woman repeatedly telling someone to “put the gun down” and a man’s voice saying “it’s over.”
Deputies said a woman who had been shot in the arm and child were able to escape through the garage after they arrived. Merely seconds later, a second child escaped through the garage.
The sheriff’s office said deputies then heard a gunshot from inside the house. Eventually, Elmer came out of the house with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The children were taken into protective custody Tuesday night as the woman and Elmer were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Neighbors on Thornwood Drive believed Elmer was a corrections officer, but the CDCR denied that he is an employee Wednesday.
