SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sacramento County children who were believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother have been found safe, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office statement.

On Monday, Six-year-old Cheriya Dizon and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans – were allegedly taken from Fite Elementary school by their mother, Reychel Dizon, who does not have custody of them, authorities said.

Cheriya and Aaron were located by law enforcement in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday night and have since been united with their custodial parent.

Dizon was not with the children when they were found. She is still considered a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.

