  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:04 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Parmjit Singh, Tracy News


TRACY (CBS13) — A memorial was held Wednesday for 64-year-old Parmjit Singh, who was brutally attacked Sunday night.

The community gathered at Gretchen Talley Park Wednesday, the same place Singh was killed earlier this week.

Authorities say Singh was out for his routine walk through the park Sunday night when he was brutally attacked and left to die.

READ ALSO: Sikh Community In Tracy Demanding Answers After Man Was Stabbed To Death

Police do not have any suspects at this point but are looking for a man who was caught on security camera leaving the park around the same time  Singh was attacked.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who helps identify a suspect.

If you have any information, please call the Tracy Police Department.

Comments