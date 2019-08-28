Comments
TRACY (CBS13) — A memorial was held Wednesday for 64-year-old Parmjit Singh, who was brutally attacked Sunday night.
The community gathered at Gretchen Talley Park Wednesday, the same place Singh was killed earlier this week.
Authorities say Singh was out for his routine walk through the park Sunday night when he was brutally attacked and left to die.
Police do not have any suspects at this point but are looking for a man who was caught on security camera leaving the park around the same time Singh was attacked.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who helps identify a suspect.
If you have any information, please call the Tracy Police Department.
