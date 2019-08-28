  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A motorcycle rider is behind bars after he was arrested in Placer County on suspicion of multiple weapons and drug charges.

On Saturday evening, a Placer County Sheriff’s Department stopped the rider, 32-year-old Paul Mansfield, on Highway 49 for a traffic violation.

Mansfield was frisked by the deputy and was allegedly in possession of two handguns, a glass pipe for smoking drugs, and methamphetamine.

Mansfield was arrested and booked at the Auburn Jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

