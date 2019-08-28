  • CBS13On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — President Trump is expected to stop in the Bay Area next month during a fundraising visit to California.

Politico reported Wednesday that Trump will be stopping in the Bay Area as well as Beverley Hills and San Diego.

He is reportedly coming to the Bay on Sept. 17 for an “an event at an undisclosed location hosted by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr., RNC Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.”

This as the president continues his reelection campaign with fundraising events and rallies across the country. This is only Trump’s fourth visit to California as president.

He last came to Northern California to tour the Camp Fire devastation with then-governor Jerry Brown and governor-elect Gavin Newsom.

