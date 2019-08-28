



DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Despite major pushback from the community, a convicted child molester with no ties to Sacramento will be moved to a home in Del Paso Heights.

Dariel Shazier is set to be relocated within a mile from Grant High School.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says she is disappointed and shocked the judge decided to relocate the repeat offender to the neighborhood.

People in the community are understandably worried, not just about what this relocation means immediately, but how it will affect their neighborhood in the future.

“We don’t want to set any precedent or any county can say hey we don’t want ours here I’ll send them to Sacramento. And this is not a Del Paso Heights issue this is a Sacramento County issue,” said Mervin Brookins, CEO of Brother to Brother.

READ MORE: Judge Rules Out-Of-Town Violent Sex Offender Can Be Relocated To Del Paso Heights

DA Schubert is looking for ways to appeal the ruling to stop Shazier from relocating.

CBS13 dug deeper into the requirements for sexually violent predators. There are currently 13 sexually violent predators on conditional release in California. Shazier would be the fourteenth.

Shazier is not classified as a parolee. He’s served his time, so sex offender laws like Jessica’s Law and Chelsea’s law do not apply him. Even though he was repeatedly convicted of crimes against children, and he was paroled and re-offended several times.

He was eventually classified as a sexually violent predator (SVP), a rare medical classification for sex offenders. So instead of parole after his last conviction, Shazier was committed to a hospital for treatment and has been there for more than 20 years.

If he gets out on conditional release, he’ll be supervised by a private company, Liberty Health Care, not law enforcement. The company refused to comment Wednesday. But, the state hospital’s website says surveillance could include a period of 24-hour monitoring, followed by drug testing, unannounced searches and polygraph tests.

ALSO: Potential Second Sexually Violent Predator May Be Coming To Sacramento

Shazier can petition for full release in a year, and other than registering as a sex offender under Megan’s law, he would have no required monitoring, or even requirements to stay away from children.

However, the DA can challenge that petition.