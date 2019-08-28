Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Two people are behind bars after a homeowner witnessed them stealing property from his vehicle early Wednesday morning.
Rocklin police said a homeowner on Regency Drive watched as a man and a woman stole from his vehicle just after 4 a.m. The thieves reportedly saw the homeowner and took off running to a getaway vehicle.
The victim called 911 and an officer in the area spotted the suspicious vehicle leaving the area quickly with their headlights off. After pulling over the vehicle, the officer arrested Michael Martinez and Celina Covert-Lovato for the theft. Both are on probation and were booked into the Placer County Jail.
