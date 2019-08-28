SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday is the first day of school in the Sacramento City District, and as people return to campus, they’ll notice a new law in effect that could help improve school safety.
This summer, Sacramento city leaders approved lowering the speed limit in school zones from 25 to just 15 miles an hour when children are present.
The city has now installed nearly 400 new signs notifying drivers about the change, and some parents say they support the lower speeds.
READ: Neighbors Report Cougar Sighting In South Sacramento Neighborhood
“People just don’t, it’s like they just don’t care, they’ll go around someone and speed. I’m glad they dropped it down,” one parent said.
Statewide statistics show Sacramento has the highest rate of speed-related traffic fatalities with pedestrians under the age of 15 years old.
You must log in to post a comment.