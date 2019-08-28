FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A suspect is barricaded inside a home in an operation tied to activity by the U.S. Secret Service.
This is happening inside a residential home on Shenandoah court.
Around 11:30 a.m., a man reportedly came out of the house, followed by a woman. The SWAT team is still calling on a man to come out with hands up. Tear gas has been fired into the home.
SWAT still here not clear if any more people are inside the house- suspect in question cooling off and speaking with law enforcement @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/xcvjkDxLS8
— Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2019
Police have blocked access to the residential area.
Some businesses on Oliver Road, which back on to the residential area, have been placed on lockdown.
The Fairfield Police Department said Secret Service agents came to Fairfield for an operation and that someone barricaded themselves inside. At that point, the Secret Service got help from Fairfield police.
The Fairfield department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team are at the scene, with negotiators working to convince the person inside the home to surrender
You must log in to post a comment.