(CBS13) — A UC Davis graduate was killed in Washington D.C. Tuesday.
According to CBS affiliate WUSA9, 27-year-old Margery Magil was walking a dog in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood when she was stabbed. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
A suspect, 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Magill graduated from Davis in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in International Agricultural Development. According to her Linkedin page, she had had been working in D.C. at The Washington Center as a program coordinator for over a year.
