



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The culinary community is remembering the legendary owner of Biba’s in midtown.

Biba Caggiano passed away Thursday morning at the age of 82 after battling Alzheimer’s. The Italian immigrant was known as a trendsetter for women in the restaurant industry, not only for her dishes but for her devotion to the community.

There are so many memories for customers and staff at Biba’s. Biba herself had a sparkling personality, she was outgoing and great with customers, but there was also the legendary food.

“They make it fresh from scratch,” said one woman as she walked into the restaurant. “You can’t find it anywhere else in town. It’s just amazing.”

Customers have been coming to Biba’s for more than 30 years because of authentic Bolognese Italian dishes like the layered lasagna, which is only served on Thursday and Fridays. Ringing endorsements from customers soon made Biba’s a household name and put Sacramento on the culinary map, pushing the limits for women at the time.

Rick Mindermann from Corti Brothers Remembers Biba Caggiano



“I think Biba was definitely an inspiration when it came to looking at the whole picture as a restaurateur,” Kathaleen Johnson, who runs Taylor’s Kitchen, said.

Johnson has admired Biba Caggiano for years. Biba turned her love of food and people into a successful business. Her energy was infectious and her ability to connect with customers legendary.

Natalie Gonzales has been a manager at Biba’s for nine years. Gonzales said despite Biba’s battle with dementia and Parkinsons in recent years, she would still stop by the restaurant a couple of times a week.

“It was hard not to love Biba. She made you feel good about yourself. She put a show on,” Gonzales said.

Johnson tries to model that with customers every day.

“We know their names. we know what they like to eat and I like to think of our restaurant as an extension of my dining room. So I want it to be comfortable. I want people to be happy. I want them to enjoy the food,” Johnson said.

Rick Mindermann from Cort Brothers met Biba when she was a young mother and would help her out with her groceries.

“She was a force of nature. She was sweet. Intelligent. Very determined about everything she did,” Mindermann said.

Mindermann treasures his copy of her first cookbook from 1983 that is signed by Biba herself. It was a first for a female restauranteur, who was on her way to her becoming a media darling with her television series, shot in her native Italy.

“And those were the days of film. They actually had a film crew follow them around for local news,” said Mindermann.

Biba’s culinary legacy lives on not just here at the restaurant, but throughout the entire Sacramento region.