DAVIS (CBS13) — After a month-long criminal investigation, Davis police arrested 27-year-old Seyyed Ehsun Tabatabaifar on felony charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment Wednesday.
Last month, police say Tabatabaifar got to know the female victim in the case and met her and her friend to go local bars together. While they were out, the victim said Tabatabaifar suddenly restrained her from behind, essentially bear-hugging her in front of the common friend. He is also suspected of sexually battering the victim while holding her against her will.
READ ALSO: Davis Police Have Investigated Six ‘Roofie’ Reports Since Early June
Police said both women used physical force to fight off Tabatabaifar until the victim escaped to a nearby locked room. He then reportedly left the scene on foot.
The victim contacted police, who began an investigation that led to Tabatabaifar’s arrest. Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Davis Police Department Investigations Unit.
You must log in to post a comment.