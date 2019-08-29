  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Investigations are underway regarding an email threat against Pleasant Grove High and Katherine L. Albiani Middle School that allegedly began circulating Wednesday night, said the Elk Grove Unified School District.

A district spokesperson said school officials are investigating the alleged threat — the details of which have not been released.

Extra patrols were added to the two schools, both of which sit on the same campus near Bradshaw and Bond Roads.

No further information has been released.

Stay tuned with CBS13 for more updates.

