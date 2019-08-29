Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) — Prepare your morning commute early as lane closures on East Bidwell Street in Folsom will take place September 3-6.
The Folsom Police Department announced the closures will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Eastbound traffic will be affected on East Bidwell Street between Creekside Drive and Oak Avenue Parkway. Only one lane will remain open.
Crews will repair an existing failed storm drain pipe that caused a sinkhole to begin forming near Bluestone Circle, said Folsom PD.
Authorities advise alternate routes during this time period.
