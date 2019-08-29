Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating reports of a shooting and a car crash in the same area of North Sacramento near Boxwood Street and El Camino Avenue Thursday night.
The Sacramento Police Seargent on the scene said one person was shot and was able to transport themselves to the hospital.
A few yards away from the shooting scene, there was also a crash near the Wienerschnitzel on El Camino Avenue. An officer at the scene said these incidents are not connected at this time.
Officers at the scene said, “there was a lot of chaos happening in this small area.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
