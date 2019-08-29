Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city council will vote on Sept. 3 to authorize $750,000 to assist the Sacramento LGBT Community Center in finding a new permanent home.
The center will be moving to a new location after spending several years at its current L Street location.
“The Center has been a beacon of hope for our City’s LGBT residents for a long time, and I am proud to have been able to help the City give support back to an organization that has done so much for tolerance and equality in our City and region,” Councilmember Steve Hansen said.
