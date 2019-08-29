



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Time may be running out for a historic feature in downtown Sacramento that has been in place for nearly a century.

The state is considering demolishing the Capitol Mall fountain, but some say it should be saved.

It’s one of the most prominent scenes along Sacramento’s Capitol Mall — the decorative water fountain inside the traffic roundabout that overlooks the state capitol’s west steps.

William Burg, president of Preservation Sacramento, is trying to save it.

“It’s an iconic view and an iconic feature,” Burg said. “It would be great to see this fountain operating.”

The historic structure was built in 1925, but today the basin is dry and nozzles are covered in cobwebs. In fact, the fountain has not worked in nearly a decade.

According to the state, there are electrical shortages in the lights, broken mechanical equipment, and leaks in the bowl and valves. So far, there’s no estimate of how much it would cost to fix.

An environmental report released this summer recommends demolishing the fountain but preserving the landscaping and public space.

“If the reason why they don’t want to restore the fountain now is because it will cost money, you can save even more money by just not removing the fountain and maybe there will be funds later,” Burg said.

One of Sacramento’s iconic images is now idle and some would like to see this fountain flowing again in the future.

“A century from now, people will still be documenting their vacations to Sacramento and what will they see?” Burg said.

The Department of General Services will make the final decision, and the deadline to comment on the demolition plan is Friday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. You can submit a public comment at environmental@dgs.ca.gov