SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One of the victims of a triple shooting in South Sacramento last week has died, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.
On Aug. 23, Trey Devaughn Hallman reportedly opened fire on his roommates. Three of the occupants of the Vineyard-area home were shot in the incident. The sheriff’s office said two other people were hurt but did not suffer gunshot wounds.
Hallman left the scene on Clover Ranch Drive before deputies arrived and but the Vineyard area on lockdown, but was later arrested in Antioch and booked in the Sacramento County Jail.
Deputies said one of the victims reported that Hallman was wearing body armor when he started shooting. They also said he was carrying multiple rifles.
People close to former Sacramento Kings player Willie Cauley-Stein confirmed to CBS13 that the player once rented the home where the shooting took place, but no longer lives there. Cauley-Stein, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors, was not in the area at the time.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim who died.
