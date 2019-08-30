  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:DeMarcus Cousins


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was another day of complications for former Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins. 

TMZ reported that Cousins’ recent knee surgery is keeping the player from turning himself in on a domestic violence charge in Alabama.

READ: Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins Over Threatening Audio Clip

Cousins says he wants to cooperate with police but says doctors haven’t cleared him yet to fly.

He’s currently facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend.

