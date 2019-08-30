SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 44,000 emergency alert devices are being recalled over the risk of the button failing to call.
The Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Devices being recalled were sold at Best Buy and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon and the company’s website from April through May of this year.
People who bought the devices should look for the model number GCR4 printed on the back and the date code 19.01 or 19.03 printed on the bar code.
Anyone using the recalled devices are asked to immediately stop using them and contact the company to get a full refund.
GreatCall Inc. of San Diego is the manufacturer of the devices. No incidents or injuries have been reported so far, but the company has voluntarily decided to recall the devices over the possible problem.