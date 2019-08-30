MANTECA (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in Manteca after stealing approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local Kohl’s, city officials said.

At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man and woman selecting merchandise and staging it near an emergency exit preparing to steal the products. Kohl’s employees informed officers of the total value of the selected merchandise.

Upon arrival, officers staged their vehicles in a perimeter around the store and waited for the suspects to exit.

Officers said the female suspect left through a separate emergency exit near the front and walked to her vehicle. The woman then reportedly positioned the vehicle near the exit.

The male suspect then left the store and threw a shopping cart full of merchandise in the backseat of the vehicle, officials said.

Officers then initiated a traffic stop and arrested both suspects who were identified as Cassey Perkins and Ryan Vanostrand.

After identifying Perkins and Vanostrand, officers learned that both have stolen from several Bay Area retail stores and were in possession of about $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise from various other stores.

Both suspects were charged with organized retail theft.