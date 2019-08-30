Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside a Modesto home Friday morning.
The incident happened just before 8 a.m. along the 200 block of Rosina Avenue.
Modesto police say officers responded to investigate a reported shooting. A man who had been shot was found inside the home. He was taken to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, but Modesto police are calling the incident a homicide investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Anyone with other information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 342-6116.