AUBURN

AUBURN (CBS13) – A student has been arrested on suspicion of threatening a shooting at Placer High School, police say.

Auburn police say a concerned parent called them on Thursday to report that their child heard about a student who was threatening to shoot classmates the next day. Officers immediately started investigating and were able to identify the student suspected of making the threats.

That student has since been arrested and booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall.

No other information about the investigation has been released at this point.

