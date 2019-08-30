Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was taken away in an ambulance after a fire broke out inside a Sacramento kitchen early Friday morning.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on U Street, in between 27th and 28th streets.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and keep flames from spreading further into the apartment.
One man was injured in the fire. He was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center with burn injuries, firefighters.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.