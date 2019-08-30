SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The gym at the Sacramento police academy is now officially named after officer Tara O’Sullivan, who was killed in the line of duty in June.

The department and her family gathered Friday to remember the young officer who holds the academy’s plank record. The gym was officially named Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Gym.

“Tara was very special and she meant a lot to us and we really value fitness, so this is one way we can remember her on a daily basis,” said Sacramento Police Department Sgt. Vince Chandler.

Her parents attended today’s ceremony just hours after Tara’s mom, Kelly, worked out in the gym now named after her daughter.

“I’ve been in this gym with before, just as a parent before in here training,” said Kelly O’Sullivan. “She introduced me to the gym and I thought this is a fabulous playground and would love to train in here one day, and when I have the opportunity, I’m going to. Today presented the opportunity which is kind of hard, but kind of eased things for the day knowing that she was here and giving her all and I could have some time here to train today. It was really special.”

“People are never gonna wanna quit in the gym Tara spent so much time, sweat and tears. And not only how hard she worked in here, but how she helped others to work hard,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

“This is our honor to dedicate this gym to her,” said Chandler.

Tara O’Sullivan also set the record for the mile-and-a-half run.