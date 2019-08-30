VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Officers in Vacaville say they have arrested a man who tried to get away from them by driving off-road.
The incident started late Thursday night near Nut Tree Road and Alamo Drive.
Vacaville police say officers tried to pull over a Chevy Cruze around 10 p.m. It’s unclear exactly why officers were trying to stop the driver, but the car wouldn’t yield – and even crashed through some barricades at Fry Road, driving off-road.
Multiple local law enforcement agencies then joined in on the search. Officers eventually spotted the car again, this time on Highway 12 heading towards Rio Vista.
Officers say the driver sped through a new neighborhood, then went off-road again to try and get away. This time, however, the car didn’t get far as it stopped and caught fire.
The driver – 30-year-old Rio Vista resident Jaime Martinez – tried to run, but was eventually caught.
Police say a backpack that Martinez had apparently tried to throw out while running was found in the backyard of a home in the area. A loaded gun and thousands of dollars in cash were found by officers inside the backpack.
Martinez is now facing several gun charges, along with evading a possession of narcotics.