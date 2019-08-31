ALTA (CBS13) — A 75-year-old man was arrested in Alta on suspicion of arson near Drum Powerhouse Road, Cal Fire said.

Eugene Delmartin is said to be a known transient in the area and is connected to other fires in Alta.

Delmartin is believed to be a known transient in the area and is connected to other fires in Placer County. Friday’s fire was small, less than an acre in damage. But, neighbors say it could’ve been worse.

The Placer County Sheriffs Office says transients set fires, and they spread quickly.

Now, they worry this won’t be the last time they’ll be dealing with fires caused by homeless camps.

CBS13 visited a property in the foothills of Alta, which has been in Vic Delius’ family since 1901.

“I’m fourth generation on this ground, I’m not leaving,” he said.

But Delius says he’s worried about fires. In Alta, dry vegetation and windy, remote roads are a way of life.

“If a fire starts down on that canyon, people won’t get out, we will lose everything,” he said.

So when he came home to his quiet horse farm Friday, he was surprised to hear a Cal Fire helicopter overhead.

“A few minutes later, here comes all of these fire trucks,” he said.

It’s the second time this week a homeless person allegedly started a fire on Drum Powerhouse Road.

“Last night…starts again. Same guy, but they caught him this time,” Delius said.

It was a familiar face for Delius and his wife Marilyn.

“He used to bang on the door at Christmas and want my wife to feed him,” he said.

Cal Fire says Delmartin has been illegally camping and set off both fires in the area this week.

“He lived down there before and never a problem,” Marilyn said.

Delmartin was booked into the Placer County Jail in Auburn on $150,000 bail charged with arson.