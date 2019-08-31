



— A San Joaquin County couple will serve 15 years and four months in state prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of child endangerment, the county District Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday.

Aaron Weddles, 42, and Princess Canez-Walker, 34, entered guilty pleas to charges relating to the overall neglect, abandonment, and failure to protect and provide for their eight children, all aged between one month and 12 years.

Independent of the plea, two counts of murder against the couple were dismissed by the D.A.’s Office due to insufficient evidence.

The victims listed in the murder counts are the defendant’s twins, Ren and Setina, who were born in April 2016, the D.A. said.

Officials said that efforts over the last 20 months to locate the children have been unsuccessful and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The District Attorney’s Office said in rare cases a person may be prosecuted even if a body is not located.

There is, however, not enough evidence in this case to prove that death occurred, that the death was by homicide, and that Weddles and Canez-Walker were the perpetrators.

The D.A.’s Office and Stockton police continue to plead with the public for help finding the missing twins.