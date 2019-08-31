Comments
GALT (CBS13) — Galt police arrested a man suspected of stealing three firearms from a local residence on August 26.
Joey Malen, 30, of Galt, was identified as the suspect reported of stealing a handgun, shotgun and a rifle.
On August 27 at around 11:33 a.m., detectives conducted a probation search at various locations related to Malen.
All three stolen firearms were found.
Additionally, Malen was found to be in possession of 4.3 grams of methamphetamine.
Malen was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and various firearms charges.