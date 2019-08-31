Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The victim of a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run in downtown Sacramento on August 25 has been identified as 60-year-old George Anthony Kouklis, according to the Sacramento County Coroner.
The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the area of N. 16th Street and McCormack Street. Officers said Kouklis was critically injured after being hit by a newer-model black Dodge Charger that left the scene of the crash.
Kouklis was pronounced dead the following day.
Police are now seeking the community’s help in locating the vehicle in question. Sacramento PD said there may be windshield or front end damage due to the collision.
The department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that may lead to locating the suspect.