Comments
NEWMAN (CBS13) — An LAPD officer rode his bicycle 300 miles from Los Angeles to the Central Valley town of Newman to honor fallen Police Corporal Ronil Singh.
NEWMAN (CBS13) — An LAPD officer rode his bicycle 300 miles from Los Angeles to the Central Valley town of Newman to honor fallen Police Corporal Ronil Singh.
Officer Andrew Gonzalez arrived in Newman Friday. It took him three days.
Gonzalez delivered an American flag to the family of Corporal Ronil Singh who was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop the day after Christmas.
For more information on the death of Singh, go here.