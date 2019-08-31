  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Three people were arrested in Vacaville Friday night after one threw a gun out the vehicle while an officer as trying to pull them over.

An officer was pursuing an Audi SUV in Vacaville and attempted to make a traffic stop when the Audi fled the scene and got onto Interstate 80.

That’s when the officer saw someone throw a gun from the car.

Swipe through below for more photos.

The weapon was later found and discovered to be loaded.

The driver and two others were arrested on a variety of gun charges and evading an outstanding arrest warrant.

Comments

Leave a Reply