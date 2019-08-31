Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Three people were arrested in Vacaville Friday night after one threw a gun out the vehicle while an officer as trying to pull them over.
An officer was pursuing an Audi SUV in Vacaville and attempted to make a traffic stop when the Audi fled the scene and got onto Interstate 80.
That’s when the officer saw someone throw a gun from the car.
The weapon was later found and discovered to be loaded.
The driver and two others were arrested on a variety of gun charges and evading an outstanding arrest warrant.